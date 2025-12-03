Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Trading 8.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.2650 and last traded at $4.2650. 3,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 29,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.9280.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

