Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 420,397 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 108,642 shares.The stock last traded at $21.9950 and had previously closed at $21.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJS. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

