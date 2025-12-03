Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading 12.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.90 and last traded at GBX 10.70. 2,037,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,063,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.10. The company has a market cap of £96.67 million, a PE ratio of -84.62 and a beta of -0.41.
About Borders & Southern Petroleum
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.
