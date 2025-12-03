JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.2650. Approximately 131,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 741,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.59.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 5.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by $0.26. JinkoSolar had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 4.98%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 502.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 7,759.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

