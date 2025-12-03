Head-To-Head Review: Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) & Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS)

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) and Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Park Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Optex Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Park Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Optex Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Park Aerospace has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optex Systems has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Aerospace 11.57% 7.97% 7.01% Optex Systems 13.01% 24.67% 19.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Park Aerospace and Optex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Park Aerospace and Optex Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Aerospace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Optex Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park Aerospace and Optex Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Aerospace $62.03 million 6.25 $5.88 million $0.36 54.06 Optex Systems $33.99 million 2.92 $3.77 million $0.75 19.16

Park Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Optex Systems. Optex Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Optex Systems beats Park Aerospace on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts. The company also provides specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles; and specially designed materials for radome applications. In addition, it designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies, and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. The company was formerly known as Park Electrochemical Corp. and changed its name to Park Aerospace Corp. in July 2019. Park Aerospace Corp. was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Westbury, New York.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. The company offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

