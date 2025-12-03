Head to Head Survey: Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) & Renasant (NYSE:RNST)

Renasant (NYSE:RNST – Get Free Report) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renasant and Bar Harbor Bankshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $1.09 billion 3.14 $195.46 million $1.99 18.10 Bar Harbor Bankshares $156.64 million 3.30 $38.72 million $2.32 13.35

Profitability

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. Bar Harbor Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Renasant and Bar Harbor Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 11.26% 6.99% 1.01% Bar Harbor Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Renasant and Bar Harbor Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 1 0 1 3.00 Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Bar Harbor Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bar Harbor Bankshares is more favorable than Renasant.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Renasant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Renasant has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Renasant pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Renasant beats Bar Harbor Bankshares on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate?1-4 family mortgage; real estate?commercial mortgage; real estate?construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 189 banking, lending, and mortgage offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee; 150 full-service branches and 11 limited-service branches; 173 ATMs; and 38 interactive teller machines. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, such as multi-family, commercial construction and land development, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans, including loans to commercial and agricultural businesses, and tax exempt entities; residential real estate loans consists of mortgages for 1-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and other installment lending. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and 401K plan, financial, estate and charitable planning, investment management, family office, municipal, and tax services. It operates 53 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

