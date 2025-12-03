Maker (MKR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.49 Billion

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $1,756.03 or 0.01894609 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $3.55 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 870,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

