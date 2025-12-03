Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0256

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Energi has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $127.73 thousand worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00015422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 100,128,521 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.