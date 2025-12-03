Numeraire (NMR) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.46 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $11.18 or 0.00012059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $85.33 million and approximately $16.46 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,654,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,634,128 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

