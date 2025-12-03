Coinmetro Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $194.45 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and $38.62 thousand worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinmetro Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00009922 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00003897 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 314,246,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 314,246,695.23 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.05849133 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $43,741.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinmetro Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinmetro Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinmetro Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinmetro Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinmetro Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.