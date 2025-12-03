Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/3/2025 – Oklo had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Oklo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/19/2025 – Oklo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2025 – Oklo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Oklo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/12/2025 – Oklo had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Oklo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Oklo had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $117.00 to $111.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Oklo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/9/2025 – Oklo was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/9/2025 – Oklo is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Oklo had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $6,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,064,000. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 509,187 shares of company stock valued at $54,432,638. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.