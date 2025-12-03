Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.11

Request (REQ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Request token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $109.60 million and $2.28 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00009922 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00003897 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,416,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,514,641 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,416,740.93470852 with 796,694,830.63908324 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1106841 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $2,258,210.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

