Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.24 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,619,195 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 198,234,179 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 0.05077224 USD and is up 7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $3,803,936.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

