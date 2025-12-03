Augur (REP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.30 Thousand

Augur (REP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Augur token can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and approximately $48.30 thousand worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Augur has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Augur Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
