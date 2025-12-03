Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Trading Up 24.5% – Here’s Why

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) shares rose 24.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 and last traded at GBX 2.06. Approximately 961,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 240,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65.

Proteome Sciences Stock Up 45.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.73) EPS for the quarter. Proteome Sciences had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

