JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 68,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 41,261 shares.The stock last traded at $106.5840 and had previously closed at $106.14.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

