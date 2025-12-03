Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 244,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 81,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Up 18.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

