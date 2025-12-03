Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $44.29. Approximately 320,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,645,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SRRK shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Trading Up 5.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $102,836.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,925.88. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,725.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,222.42. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $242,088 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. CWM LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.