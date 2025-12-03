Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Trading 7.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.3340 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yamaha Motor to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

