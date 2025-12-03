PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $29.5460. Approximately 718,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 852,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PACS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PACS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

PACS Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of -0.63.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.36). PACS Group had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACS Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PACS Group

In related news, insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of PACS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $4,769,128.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 755,836 shares in the company, valued at $22,591,938.04. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver purchased 16,724 shares of PACS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $500,047.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,739 shares in the company, valued at $679,896.10. This trade represents a 278.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the third quarter worth about $11,904,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in PACS Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,859,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after buying an additional 806,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PACS Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,010,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after buying an additional 785,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in PACS Group by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,129,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after buying an additional 617,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 67.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,356,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 545,348 shares during the last quarter.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Further Reading

