Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 94749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.