Adshares Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $29.86 million and $1.33 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

