SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.3350, but opened at $10.8150. SoftwareOne shares last traded at $10.8150, with a volume of 2,668 shares.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoftwareOne in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoftwareOne presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SoftwareOne Stock Down 1.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

