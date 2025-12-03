Bitget Token (BGB) Price Hits $3.59 on Top Exchanges

Bitget Token (BGB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, Bitget Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Bitget Token has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $62.31 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitget Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00003871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,324.20 or 0.99609927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bitget Token Token Profile

Bitget Token’s total supply is 919,992,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,652,149 tokens. The official website for Bitget Token is www.bitget.com. The official message board for Bitget Token is www.instagram.com/bitget_official. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal.

Buying and Selling Bitget Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 919,992,035.97879069 with 696,650,241.75079934 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 3.64188627 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $64,100,380.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitget Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitget Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitget Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

