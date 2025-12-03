CashBackPro Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $403.77 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $921.91 thousand and $403.77 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00009922 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00003897 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,482 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,482.517517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.01021409 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.