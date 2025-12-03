Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:EFAS)

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:EFAS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,724. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

