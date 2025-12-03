Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:EFAS)

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3%
NASDAQ:EFAS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,724. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile
