Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 67,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the previous session’s volume of 16,982 shares.The stock last traded at $4.53 and had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

