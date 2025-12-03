Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the coffee company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 82.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $86.23. 3,248,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,188,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Starbucks last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Starbucks's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $1,379,619,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,316,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,198 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,539,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,014 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

