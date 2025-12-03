Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,484,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,668% from the previous session’s volume of 44,855 shares.The stock last traded at $49.51 and had previously closed at $50.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sonova to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sonova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sonova

Sonova Trading Down 1.3%

Sonova Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.