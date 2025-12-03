The Marzetti Company Plans Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:MZTI)

The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

Marzetti has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 62 years. Marzetti has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marzetti to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Marzetti Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ MZTI traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,062. Marzetti has a twelve month low of $152.95 and a twelve month high of $198.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Marzetti

Marzetti ( NASDAQ:MZTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.78 million during the quarter. Marzetti had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marzetti will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MZTI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Marzetti during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Marzetti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Marzetti by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marzetti by 100.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marzetti

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

