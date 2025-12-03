Braintrust (BTRST) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $95.42 thousand worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92,324.20 or 0.99609927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

