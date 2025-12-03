Qtum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28.17 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Qtum has a total market cap of $162.86 million and $28.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.59 or 0.03349589 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00015422 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00006497 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00002531 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,914,896 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

