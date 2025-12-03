Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s previous close.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Pure Storage from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.42.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $25.18 on Wednesday, reaching $69.55. 12,441,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,822. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $528,978.42. Following the sale, the executive owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,391.78. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,311 shares of company stock valued at $29,728,890. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,812 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 32,611 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

