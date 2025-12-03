Metars Genesis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Thousand (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $144.05 million and approximately $1.60 thousand worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00001845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.68883599 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

