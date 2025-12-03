Dymension (DYM) Price Tops $0.0898 on Exchanges

Dymension (DYM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $37.50 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,324.20 or 0.99609927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,057,314,318 coins and its circulating supply is 417,746,778 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official message board for Dymension is forum.dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

