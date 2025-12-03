Ignition Price Up 6.9% This Week (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $93,638.27 or 1.01027690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $97.71 thousand worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92,324.20 or 0.99609927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 11,705 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @functionbtc. The official website for Ignition is www.fxn.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Function (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Function has a current supply of 11,759.89328318. The last known price of Function is 93,111.5020586 USD and is up 7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $95,169.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fxn.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

