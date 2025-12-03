Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Trading Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.3510. 57,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 441,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAKT shares. Zacks Research downgraded Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Daktronics news, Director John Patrick Friel sold 13,479 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $317,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,136.52. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carla S. Gatzke sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $229,606.96. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 721,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,648,721.24. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

