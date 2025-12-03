TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.6190. 6,636,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 44,840,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on TeraWulf from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.09). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 336.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. The business had revenue of $50.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 135.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 265.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

