Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $150.20 and last traded at $151.6470. Approximately 155,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,114,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.76.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

