SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $185.13 and last traded at $185.8020, with a volume of 118716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $249.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.63.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $732.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 29.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

