Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Down 16% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) were down 16% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 and last traded at GBX 187.75. Approximately 28,644,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,753% from the average daily volume of 1,546,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.02. The firm has a market cap of £747.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

