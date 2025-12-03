Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.6650. Approximately 247,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,807,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QFIN. Zacks Research raised Qfin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

Qfin Trading Down 4.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $731.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Qfin had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Qfin by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 82,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Qfin by 929.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qfin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Qfin by 2,878.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 390,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 377,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

