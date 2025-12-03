Ternium (NYSE:TX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $37.9160, with a volume of 29841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Ternium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ternium from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ternium to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

Get Ternium alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TX

Ternium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Ternium had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 503.0%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 40.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ternium by 142.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Ternium by 201,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.