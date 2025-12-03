Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8037, but opened at $0.7752. Keppel REIT shares last traded at $0.7752, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Keppel REIT Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

About Keppel REIT

(Get Free Report)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.