Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 6347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Marine Harvest ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Marine Harvest ASA Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Marine Harvest ASA had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.99%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Marine Harvest ASA will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marine Harvest ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

