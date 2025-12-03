Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $16.29. Westaim shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 400 shares.

Westaim Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $549.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. Westaim had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 123.33%.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

