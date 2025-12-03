Wrapped Cardano Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $4.97 million and $4.99 thousand worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92,324.20 or 0.99609927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 11,355,095 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 11,355,095.104384. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.43878206 USD and is up 13.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $9,632.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

