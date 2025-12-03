Zacks Research Downgrades FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) to Hold

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

FVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FrontView REIT has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

FVR traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.03. 16,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. FrontView REIT has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $325.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.34.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). FrontView REIT had a negative net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FrontView REIT declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 23.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in FrontView REIT by 18,067.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FrontView REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of FrontView REIT by 37.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter.

About FrontView REIT

(Get Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.