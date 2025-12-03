TriCo Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. 22,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,839,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 119,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 111,099 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

