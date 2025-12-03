Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Raised to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cormark cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Trading Down 0.2%

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,606,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 24.03%.The company had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 165,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 43,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.